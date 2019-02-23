Watch Dwight Grant Beat Carlo Pedersoli At UFC Prague With Brutal Punch

Dwight Grant obliterated Carlo Pedersoli at UFC Prague Saturday.

Right at the end of the first round of the fighting event, Pedersoli went for a kick and failed miserably. Not only did he not land the kick, but he allowed his jaw to get absolutely jacked by Grant.

Once he was on the ground, Grant destroyed him with a ton of brutal strikes.

Watch the incredible video below. It is outstanding.

Ladies and gentlemen, it really doesn't get any more embarrassing than that. The round was about to be over, and the men were about to get a break from battle.

Instead, Pedersoli got a shade too cocky by throwing that massive kick. It resulted in him getting lit up. You just hate to see it!

Something tells me that Pedersoli might be a shade more careful about throwing kicks like that in the future. I hope somebody checked on his jaw as soon as the fight was over because he got simply obliterated.

You really can’t get beat much worse in the UFC than he did.

