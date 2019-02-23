NFL Legend Chad Johnson Pays Off Fan’s Rent To Stop Eviction

Chad Johnson showed up big time for one of his fans on Twitter.

A fan with the Twitter handle @SwordInTheDark tweeted to Johnson that he was facing eviction Friday. The NFL legend tweeted back to show him the notice, and that he “take care of it.”

Facing eviction but it’s Friday so? — Chris (@swordinthedark) February 22, 2019

Eviction Show me the notice I’ll take care of it. https://t.co/3eIXAukS4n — Chad Johnson (@ochocinco) February 22, 2019

Shortly afterwards, the Twitter user posted his PayPal balance, which was sitting at a few pennies more than $1,500.

@ochocinco

“God is our refuge and strength.”

I owe this man my life. pic.twitter.com/OdZlp3fy89 — Chris (@swordinthedark) February 22, 2019

“tell your landlord next time WE fall behind on rent to play me in fifa for the balance” https://t.co/UFQhvh1ndu — Chad Johnson (@ochocinco) February 22, 2019

You simply don’t have a heart if this exchange on Twitter didn’t bring a smile to your face. We need to shine a spotlight on stuff like this more often. (RELATED: NFL Releases Throwback Video Of Bill Belichick Hamming It Up With Chad Johnson)

There are plenty of negative things to point at in pro sports, and it’s important to remember when people do good things as well.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Chad Johnson (@ochocinco) on Feb 18, 2019 at 6:42pm PST

The former Bengals star paying off a dude’s debt is about as cool as it gets. Sure, the money probably means pretty much nothing to Johnson, but that’s not the point.

He was able to help a guy out, and in the end it cost the former dynamic NFL receiver almost nothing.

Major props to him.

Follow David Hookstead on Twitter