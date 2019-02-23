NFL Legend Chad Johnson Pays Off Fan’s Rent To Stop Eviction

David Hookstead | Reporter

Chad Johnson showed up big time for one of his fans on Twitter.

A fan with the Twitter handle @SwordInTheDark tweeted to Johnson that he was facing eviction Friday. The NFL legend tweeted back to show him the notice, and that he “take care of it.”

Shortly afterwards, the Twitter user posted his PayPal balance, which was sitting at a few pennies more than $1,500.

You simply don’t have a heart if this exchange on Twitter didn’t bring a smile to your face. We need to shine a spotlight on stuff like this more often. (RELATED: NFL Releases Throwback Video Of Bill Belichick Hamming It Up With Chad Johnson)

There are plenty of negative things to point at in pro sports, and it’s important to remember when people do good things as well.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Chad Johnson (@ochocinco) on

The former Bengals star paying off a dude’s debt is about as cool as it gets. Sure, the money probably means pretty much nothing to Johnson, but that’s not the point.

He was able to help a guy out, and in the end it cost the former dynamic NFL receiver almost nothing.

Major props to him.

Follow David Hookstead on Twitter

Tags : chad johnson cincinnati bengals national football league
Loading comments...
© Copyright 2010 - 2018 | The Daily Caller