‘Jussie’s Lie’ — ‘The Daily Show’ Makes Lifetime-Style Trailer For Smollett Movie

Jaboukie Young-White stars in “Jussie’s Lie,” a Lifetime movie-style trailer created by “The Daily Show” that pokes fun at “Empire” actor Jussie Smollett’s “poorly staged hate crime.”

“Coming this fall,” the tagline reads. “The story of a poorly staged hate crime that rocked a nation: Jussie’s Lie.”

Young-White, who this week expressed his desire to star in “the Jussie Smollett Lifetime movie” since “white people think” he looks like the “Empire” actor, got at least part of his wish by playing the lead role in the mock-trailer.

.@jaboukie has some thoughts on Jussie Smollett: pic.twitter.com/0CJdKHjz6I — The Daily Show (@TheDailyShow) February 20, 2019

The trailer takes viewers through every stage of Smollett’s alleged hoax, from receiving what he considered an insulting $60,000 for working “three days this week,” to creating a fake death-threat letter that didn’t get enough attention, to plotting the stunt with his Nigerian weight-lifting friends and eventually clumsily carrying it out. There’s even a dramatic shot of a Subway sandwich falling to the ground.

Smollett was arrested on Thursday, charged with disorderly conduct for filing a false police report, and was released on $100,000 bond. He is still maintaining his innocence. (RELATED: Here’s A Round-Up Of Jussie Smollett’s Worst Tweets About President Trump And His Supporters)

WATCH:

