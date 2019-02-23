Sen. Dianne Feinstein Releases Statement About Interaction With Green New Deal Kids

California Sen. Dianne Feinstein released a statement Friday night after a video of her interacting with young Green New Deal activists made its way around the internet.

Feinstein was criticized for the interaction with the Sunrise Movement in her office by people who alleged that she was impatient or condescending toward the children. (RELATED: Feinstein Argues With Children About Green New Deal)

The longtime senator combated that notion in her statement, writing, “Unfortunately, it was a brief meeting, but I want the children to know they were heard loud and clear. I have been and remain committed to doing everything I can to enact real, meaningful climate change legislation.”

“We had a spirited discussion and I presented the group with my draft resolution that provides specific responses to the climate change crisis, which I plan to introduce soon,” she continued. “I always welcome the opportunity to hear from Californians who feel passionately about this issue and it remains a top priority of mine.”

Feinstein received a bit of further criticism from the Sunrise Movement, because her initial tweet containing the statement erroneously referred to the group as the “Sunshine Movement.” The tweet was deleted and re-sent with the correct group name.

The video of the interaction, posted by the Sunrise Movement, showed Feinstein arguing with young children about why she wasn’t signing onto the Green New Deal.

“You know what’s interesting about this group is, I’ve been doing this for 30 years. I know what I’m doing. You come in here, and you say it has to be my way or the highway,” Feinstein told the group of children and several adults. “I don’t respond to that.”

Members of the group insisted that the U.S. only has a decade to tackle climate change and even suggested the children present would “suffer” if the Green New Deal didn’t pass Congress.

