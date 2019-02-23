Duke Still Favored To Win College Basketball National Title After Zion Williamson’s Injury

Duke is still the favorite to win the college basketball national title this year.

According to the latest odds from Vegas Insider, the Blue Devils are favored at 3/2 in the top spot, and are followed by Gonzaga at 13/2 and Kentucky and Virginia at 9/1. That means oddsmakers are giving Duke a 40 percent chance of winning it all, despite the fact it’s unclear if or when Zion Williamson will play again after spraining his knee against UNC. (RELATED: Duke Basketball Star Zion Williamson Throws Down 360 Dunk Against Clemson)

Still can’t believe this happened. Hope Zion is ok. pic.twitter.com/J4OYIe2vEz — Joe Trahan (@JoeTrahan) February 21, 2019

Here’s some free advice for everybody out there. I really wouldn’t encourage any of you to bet on Duke right now because we have no idea what Zion will do.

Did you all watch that UNC game? The Tar Heels handled them without Zion on the court. Duke is simply a different team when the ultra-athletic forward on the floor.

I’m stunned oddsmakers still think they can win it all. They don’t just think Coach K’s team can win it all. They’re giving them unreal odds.

Now, it’s a much different story if the phenom freshman is good to go for the tournament. The Blue Devils should then without a doubt be favored.

However, until we know more, 3/2 odds are absurd, and I wouldn’t touch them with a ten foot pole.

You can catch Duke against Syracuse tonight on ESPN at 6:00 p.m. EST.