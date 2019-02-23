Duke Star Zion Williamson Officially Ruled Out Against Syracuse

Your first name

Duke phenom Zion Williamson won’t be making his return to the court Saturday night against Syracuse.

According to Adam Schefter earlier today, the freak of nature forward was officially ruled out with a knee sprain.

Officially no Zion Williamson for Duke against Syracuse tonight. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) February 23, 2019

The freshman star sprained is knee against UNC in a devastating loss when he blew out his shoe. He’s been listed as day-to-day, but apparently Saturday is just too soon. (RELATED: Duke Basketball Star Zion Williamson Throws Down 360 Dunk Against Clemson)

Still can’t believe this happened. Hope Zion is ok. pic.twitter.com/J4OYIe2vEz — Joe Trahan (@JoeTrahan) February 21, 2019

This highly-anticipated Duke/Syracuse game has turned into something I don’t think anybody saw coming. Duke’s best player is out with a knee sprain and Jim Boeheim is coaching just days after being involved in a fatal car accident.

You couldn’t make up these storylines if you tried.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Syracuse Men’s Basketball (@cuse_mbb) on Feb 23, 2019 at 7:04am PST

Without Zion on the court, don’t be surprised at all if Syracuse wins tonight in the Carrier Dome against Duke.

They already beat the Blue Devils once this season, and they did it on the road.

Now, they’ll be playing in front of their own fans and Zion won’t be on the floor. Again, don’t be surprised at all if the Blue Devils get on the plane to go home with a loss.

The game begins at 6:00 p.m. EST on ESPN.

