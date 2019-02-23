Emily Blunt Turns 36 Years Old

February 23 is Emily Blunt’s birthday.

To celebrate her 36th birthday, we put together a slideshow of her best looks on and off the red carpet.

Blunt was born in South West London, England. She landed her first acting role at age 18 in a production of “Romeo and Juliet” as Juliet at the Chichester Festival Theatre and later debuted her television career with a role in the British drama “Boudica”.

She’s most known in the United States for her role as the extremely rude assistant in “The Devil Wears Prada” and more recently for her role as Mary Poppins in “Mary Poppins Returns”.

She married John Krasinski in 2010 and they have two daughters, Hazel and Violet. After keeping separate careers, Krasinski wrote Blunt a role in his movie “A Quiet Place.”

They were most recently spotted at the Writers Guild Awards where Krasinski and Blunt shook Hollywood in matching suits.

Enjoy the photos below to celebrate her birthday.