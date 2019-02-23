Bobby Knight Threw His Chair 34 Years Ago Today

On Feb. 23, 1985, legendary Indiana head basketball coach Bobby Knight lost his chair.

After a controversial call, the Hoosiers coach demonstrated his legendary temper. While Knight often gave officials a hard time, nothing in his career matched the rage and intensity that Knight displayed during a late-season home game against Purdue, 34 years ago today. (RELATED: Former Indiana University Basketball Coach Bobby Knight To Appear At Trump Rally)

Just see for yourself:

On This Date: 34 years ago today, Bobby Knight took his anger out on a chair ???? pic.twitter.com/LqknVUWT2W — ESPN (@espn) February 23, 2019

After Knight’s ejection, the Hoosiers went on to lose to their arch-rival by a score of 72-63.

Knight’s decision to launch his chair across Indiana’s famous “Assembly Hall” sent shock waves throughout throughout the arena, and the country. It says a lot that a coach who went to five Final Fours, and won three national championships over the course of a legendary career is probably most remembered for something that didn’t have to do with wins and losses.

In fact, when people think of Knight, the first thing they usually think of is this incident.

