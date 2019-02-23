Jim Boeheim Will Coach Syracuse Against Duke After Fatal Car Accident

Syracuse basketball coach Jim Boeheim will be on the sideline Saturday night against Duke.

Boeheim was involved in a fatal car accident late Wednesday night when he tragically struck somebody who had been in a crash moments before exiting their vehicle. The accident won’t stop him from coaching his guys today against the Blue Devils. (RELATED: Syracuse Coach Jim Boeheim Kills A Man During Car Accident)

NBC Sports reported the following Friday:

Jim Boeheim will coach Syracuse against top-ranked Duke on Saturday night, his team’s next game after Boeheim struck and killed a pedestrian on a darkened highway. Syracuse athletic director John Wildhack said in a release Friday that Boeheim will resume coaching duties three days after the crash

This is pretty remarkable. I can’t imagine there’s too many people out there who could be involved in a fatal car accident and then go right back to doing their job. It doesn’t seem like that’d be an easy decision at all.

It’s also worth pointing out that Boeheim’s reported actions in the immediate moments after the crash were pretty remarkable. According to Duke Basketball Report, the Syracuse legend immediately put himself in danger by rushing back into traffic in order to alert other cars about the tragic situation.

You can generally judge a man’s true character by how he behaves in the darkest of moments. Boeheim putting himself in danger in order to help others moments after a tragic car crash is a sign of the type of man he truly is.

It should be interesting to watch the broadcast tonight on ESPN. I’m sure they’ll be talking about it nonstop.

Let’s all hope he’s able to find peace and move on, and the family of the victim is able to do the same. It’s just an unbelievable tragic situation for everybody involved.

