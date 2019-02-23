The Plot Thickens In The Jussie Smollett Case, And The Evidence Isn’t On His Side

WATCH:

“Empire” actor Jussie Smollett has officially been cut from the last two episodes of the show’s fifth season according to executives, as we continue to learn more about the hate crime he allegedly committed against himself.

Smollett apologized to his “Empire” colleagues on Thursday, but is continuing to maintain his innocence.

The actor has been charged on allegations related to disorderly conduct for filing a false police report. (RELATED: Jussie Smollett’s Legal Team Won’t Admit He Isn’t a Victim.)

