Paige VanZant Says ‘Fight Announcement’ Is Coming Soon, Reportedly Will Be Against Poliana Botelho At UFC 236

It seems like Paige VanZant’s next fight is ready to go.

The UFC star hinted at an upcoming bout on Instagram early Saturday morning with a post captioned, "Fight announcement coming soon."

View this post on Instagram Fight announcement coming soon. A post shared by Paige VanZant (@paigevanzant) on Feb 22, 2019 at 10:54pm PST

According to MMAFighting.com, VanZant will face Poliana Botelho at UFC 236 April 13. No official announcement has been made from the UFC at this time, but it sounds like that could be coming any day now.

This will be VanZant’s first fight since defeating Rachael Ostovich back in January.

Well, if the fight against Botelho goes down in April as being speculated, VanZant wouldn't have gotten a long break at all, but that shouldn't surprise anybody.

She seems incredibly hungry to get back in the octagon.

VanZant had a rough couple years after appearing to be on a course to become the face of the women’s side of the UFC.

She fought through injuries and suffered some brutal losses. Now, she’s appears to be full-steam ahead on jumping back to the top of the UFC, and we’re here for it.

Go, Paige, go!

