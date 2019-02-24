Bill Maher Mocks Red State Voters, Insists They Are Jealous Of Liberals

Comedian Bill Maher mocked red state voters on his show Friday night, insisting that they are merely jealous of the liberal elite lifestyle.

During a segment about Amazon’s new headquarters on “Real Time With Bill Maher,” the HBO host said he knows red state voters want a more cosmopolitan lifestyle because their local governments submitted proposals to bring Amazon to their cities.

“There are no red carpets in Wyoming and no one ever asks you, ‘who are you wearing?’ because the answer is always Target,” Maher said as the audience laughed. “We have orchestras, theater districts, world class shopping, we have Chef Wolfgang Puck, they have Chef Boyardee.”

The host continued, “Our roofs have solar panels, theirs have last year’s Christmas lights … the flyover states have become passed-over states, that’s why red state voters are so pissed off.”

“They don’t hate us. They want to be us. They want to go to the party. It’s like we’re the British royal family and they’re Meghan Markle’s dad,” Maher asserted. (RELATED: Bill Maher Is Fine With An Economic Recession If It Gets Rid Of Trump)

Maher concluded the brutal mocking by suggesting Amazon relocate to a red state in order to bring those voters more prosperity.

“If you leave the red states behind, they’re going to keep getting angrier, crazier,” Maher declared.

