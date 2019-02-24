BuzzFeed Reporter Tries And Fails To Catch Tucker In Sex Scandal

A BuzzFeed News reporter was thoroughly roasted on Friday after she tried and failed to catch Fox News host Tucker Carlson in a sex scandal.

Kate Aurthur, BuzzFeed News’ chief Los Angeles correspondent, shared a photo of Carlson that she found on a female sex worker’s Twitter account. The sex worker, Christina Parreira, appears to be kissing Carlson on the cheek as he laughs and pulls away.

Parreira was clearly excited to meet The Daily Caller co-founder, as she posted the photo with the caption, “#NewProfilePic TUCK!!!”

Aurthur, however, used the photo to smear Carlson and suggest he is not the champion of family values that he claims to be. (RELATED: A Mob Showed Up Outside Tucker Carlson’s House And Ordered Him To ‘Leave Town’)

“Remember @tuckercarlson’s lecture during the height of family separation in June about how the left doesn’t care about family values? Well, I’m not one to kink shame, but here he is with a sex worker. Go Tucker?” Aurthur wrote.

Remember @tuckercarlson‘s lecture during the height of family separation in June about how the left doesn’t care about family values? Well, I’m not one to kink shame, but here he is with a sex worker. Go Tucker? pic.twitter.com/B4qfAD9RTB — Kate Aurthur (@KateAurthur) February 23, 2019

Aurthur’s tweet was met with immediate backlash and the helpful photographer who snapped the picture, Mitchell Sunderland, revealed that it was taken at a funeral. Sunderland also noted that there was no way Carlson could’ve known that Parreira is a sex worker.

“I took that photo at… a funeral. Christina didn’t even tell Carlson her profession,” Sunderland wrote. “All anyone spoke about that night was our dead mutual friend. It was the most PG-rated night in Nevada history.”

I took that photo at… a funeral. Christina didn’t even tell Carlson her profession. All anyone spoke about that night was our dead mutual friend. It was the most PG-rated night in Nevada history — Mitchell Sunderland (@mitchsunderland) February 23, 2019

It’s been unreal to wake up and see someone take a photo I took at my dear friend Dennis Hof’s funeral and use it to smear a sex worker in the name of wokeness. Carlson didn’t even know Christina had worked as a hooker, and Christina didn’t even discuss politics with him https://t.co/NLgsgH4ckp — Mitchell Sunderland (@mitchsunderland) February 23, 2019

Parreira eventually responded to Aurthur herself, saying she should be “ashamed” of the tweet smearing Carlson.

“Yes, that’s Tucker and I after Dennis Hof’s funeral. And I am a sex worker, but also a human being,” Parreira wrote. “Care to comment? C’mon- if you can subtweet me, why not tweet right at me?”

You should be ashamed of yourself for this tweet. Yes, that’s Tucker and I after Dennis Hof’s funeral. And I am a sex worker, but also a human being. Care to comment? C’mon- if you can subtweet me, why not tweet right at me? #BuzzFucked — Christina #BUZZFUCKED Parreira (@VegasTrollop) February 23, 2019

Aurthur opted to double down on her misinformed tweet and then block Parreira instead of addressing the context of the photo.

“I’m answering you once, and then blocking you and muting the thread, for obvious reasons. Tucker Carlson preaches prescriptive morality on his show about family values in the most toxic, destructive, high-handed way, leaving no room for anyone to deviate,” Aurthur asserted. “He is poison.”

I’m answering you once, and then blocking you and muting the thread, for obvious reasons. Tucker Carlson preaches prescriptive morality on his show about family values in the most toxic, destructive, high-handed way, leaving no room for anyone to deviate. He is poison. — Kate Aurthur (@KateAurthur) February 23, 2019

