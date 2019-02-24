Christian Hackenberg Throws Abysmal Interception During AAF Game Against Orlando

Memphis Express quarterback Christian Hackenberg apparently still hasn’t remembered how to throw a football.

The former Penn State gunslinger and highly-touted NFL prospect threw one of the worst interceptions you’ll ever see Saturday night against the Orlando Apollos.

Throwing across his body, Hackenberg threw the ball right to linebacker Terence Garvin.

Terence Garvin doing Terence Garvin things, @aafapollos take it the other way! #MEMvsORL pic.twitter.com/5RkkbGkkU8 — The Alliance (@TheAAF) February 24, 2019

That wasn’t the only atrocious interception he tossed last night. He also heaved one up into blanket coverage that was easily taken away by the defense.

It is truly unbelievable how Hackenberg was once considered a major NFL prospect coming out of PSU, and now he’s tossing embarrassing picks in the AAF. (RELATED: San Diego Fleet Quarterback Mike Bercovici Suffers Brutal Hit During AAF Opener)

How did things go so badly for him? He never even played a single snap in the NFL after being a second round pick by the Jets. It’s just mind-boggling. There’s no excuse for him to be this bad.

My guess is that his time in the AAF might be nearing a rapid end, and I’m not sure where he’d go after that.

There’s no chance he could cut in the CFL, and I doubt the XFL would want anything to do with Hackenberg. It seems like this is his last chance, and it’s not going well.

