Giannis Antetokounmpo Practices In The Middle Of Ja Rule’s Halftime Concert

Milwaukee Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo couldn’t have cared less that Ja Rule was trying to put on a show during halftime Saturday night.

During the halftime break of the game between the Bucks and Timberwolves, the infamous Fyre Festival character tried putting on a show. (RELATED: Milwaukee Bucks Star Bullies Blake Griffin With Humiliating Dunk)

The Greek Freak was too busy getting shots up to care. He was literally walking in front of the performance at some points.

Watch the video below.

Giannis: NOT a Ja Rule fan pic.twitter.com/weUERS6jNf — Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) February 24, 2019

That is a laugh-out-loud amount of disrespect from Giannis. It’d be one thing if he was just off in the corner not doing anything, but he was walking around in the performance.

He honestly couldn’t have cared less. Of course, at this point in time, the infamous rapper is pretty much a massive joke thanks to the Hulu and Netflix documentaries on the Fyre Festival.

Watching Ja Rule just continue to become more and more of a laughingstock will never get old. I hate to say he deserves it, but anybody who watched those docs knows exactly what I’m talking about.

Follow David Hookstead on Twitter