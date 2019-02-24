HIGHLIGHTS: Wisconsin Beats Northwestern 69-64, Khalil Iverson Throws Down Big Dunk

David Hookstead | Reporter

Wisconsin got another ugly win when they beat Northwestern 69-64 late Saturday night.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

Tonight, Wisconsin is Chicago’s Big Ten Team

A post shared by Wisconsin Basketball (@badgermbb) on

I said coming into the night that it was another opportunity for my Badgers to get a win ahead of the tournament in March. We simply couldn’t suffer a loss on the road to the Wildcats. (RELATED: Wisconsin Will Beat Northwestern Saturday Night)

It just couldn’t happen. We pulled off a win, but it wasn’t pretty. It never seems to be these days with my 19-8 Badgers.

Ethan Happ, Brad Davison, D’Mitrik Trice and Khalil Iverson all got into the double digits for scoring, and it was just enough to edge out Northwestern on the road.

Iverson also continued to put on insane displays of athleticism as he threw down an impressive breakaway dunk. His head was damn near at the rim.

It might not have been pretty. In fact, it was pretty ugly from start to finish, but a win is a win. March is just days away.

It’s time to find out who the men are and who needs to go home. The fact we continue to battle it out for gritty wins gives me a lot of optimism down the stretch.

As I’ve been saying all year, you don’t want to play us in March. That is still my stance. You can take that to the bank.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Wisconsin Basketball (@badgermbb) on

Follow David Hookstead on Twitter

Tags : brad davison college basketball ethan happ northwestern wildcats wisconsin badgers
Loading comments...
© Copyright 2010 - 2018 | The Daily Caller