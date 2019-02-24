HIGHLIGHTS: Wisconsin Beats Northwestern 69-64, Khalil Iverson Throws Down Big Dunk

Wisconsin got another ugly win when they beat Northwestern 69-64 late Saturday night.

View this post on Instagram Tonight, Wisconsin is Chicago’s Big Ten Team A post shared by Wisconsin Basketball (@badgermbb) on Feb 23, 2019 at 7:42pm PST

I said coming into the night that it was another opportunity for my Badgers to get a win ahead of the tournament in March. We simply couldn’t suffer a loss on the road to the Wildcats. (RELATED: Wisconsin Will Beat Northwestern Saturday Night)

It just couldn’t happen. We pulled off a win, but it wasn’t pretty. It never seems to be these days with my 19-8 Badgers.

Ethan Happ, Brad Davison, D’Mitrik Trice and Khalil Iverson all got into the double digits for scoring, and it was just enough to edge out Northwestern on the road.

It takes all of us. Earned it Brad Davison scored 16 points

Ethan Happ scored 14 points

D’Mitrik Trice scored 14 points

Khalil Iverson scored 11 points Top plays from the Badgers win tonight at Northwestern. #OnWisconsin pic.twitter.com/vkUvjDda7M — Wisconsin Basketball (@BadgerMBB) February 24, 2019

Iverson also continued to put on insane displays of athleticism as he threw down an impressive breakaway dunk. His head was damn near at the rim.

Ethan Happ doesn’t get an assist for this, but he should. The hustle block leads to some fast-break fireworks from @BadgerMBB‘s @iverson_khalil: pic.twitter.com/XpGq8VgONS — Big Ten Network (@BigTenNetwork) February 24, 2019

It might not have been pretty. In fact, it was pretty ugly from start to finish, but a win is a win. March is just days away.

It’s time to find out who the men are and who needs to go home. The fact we continue to battle it out for gritty wins gives me a lot of optimism down the stretch.

As I’ve been saying all year, you don’t want to play us in March. That is still my stance. You can take that to the bank.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Wisconsin Basketball (@badgermbb) on Feb 23, 2019 at 8:49pm PST

Follow David Hookstead on Twitter