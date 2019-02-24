Watch The Preview For New ‘I Am The Night’ Episode ‘Aloha’

There are only two episodes of “I Am the Night” left, and the new one Monday looks intense.

As all of us following along know, the mini-series on TNT has been absolutely outstanding. I’ve enjoyed the journeys of Fauna Hodel and Jay as they dig into the Black Dahlia killing and who George Hodel really is. The man is one creepy dude. (RELATED: ‘I Am The Night’ Star India Eisley Goes Topless In Shocking Instagram Photos)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by I Am The Night (@iamthenighttnt) on Feb 14, 2019 at 12:00pm PST

“Matador” was without a doubt the most intense episode that we’ve had through this point. It looks like “Aloha” will keep up all the momentum.

The new preview doesn’t give a ton of clues of what to expect, but it looks dark as hell. Give it a watch below.

With only two episodes left, I can’t wait to see how it all plays out. Chris Pine and India Eisley have both been outstanding.

As somebody who clearly wasn’t alive when the Black Dahlia killing went down in the 1940s. That’s probably why I’m so drawn in, but I just can’t get enough.

Make sure to tune in Monday night on TNT to catch all the action. It’s going to be outstanding.

