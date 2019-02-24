Ben Simmons Tells Trail Blazers Center Jusuf Nurkic To Be ‘F**king Quiet’

Philadelphia 76ers guard Ben Simmons apparently isn’t a big fan of Jusuf Nurkic, and he let that be known during a recent game.

“You talk a lot of shit for being ass. Be fucking quiet. You talk a lot,” Simmons told the Trailblazers center while shooting free throws during a game Saturday.

“You talk a lot of shit for being ass. Be fuckin’ quiet. You talk a lot.” – Ben Simmons getting SPICY pic.twitter.com/DTORSTO7SF — Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) February 23, 2019

Not only did the Trail Blazers end up winning the game, Nurkic also mocked Simmons afterwards on social media. He posted a photo of himself meeting the dynamic guard at the rim with the caption, “Thinkin they lions, tigers and bears I go hunt and put heads on my fireplace…” (RELATED: Knicks Forward Kevin Knox Dunks On Ben Simmons)

Nothing like a little good drama in the NBA. The main point here is that you damn well better make sure you win the game if you tell somebody to shut up and curse them out.

That’s pretty much the first rule of trash talking. It has to be backed up or it’s pointless. Going out there, telling your opponent he sucks and then losing isn’t a great look. In fact, it’s about as bad as it gets.

Of course, Simmons shouldn’t be too embarrassed. He’s still a super rich young guy, and he’s dating Kendall Jenner. Sure, he got shown up Saturday, but I think he’s going to be just fine with a woman like Jenner on his arm.

