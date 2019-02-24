Melania Stuns In Sleeveless White Top And Black Pants Combo At Governors’ Ball

Katie Jerkovich | Entertainment Reporter

Melania Trump absolutely stunned Sunday when she stepped out wearing a sleeveless white top with black pants at the Governors’ Ball at the White House.

US President Donald Trump (C) and First Lady Melania Trump arrive for the Governors' Ball at the White House in Washington, DC on February 24, 2019. (Photo credit: MANDEL NGAN/AFP/Getty Images)

US President Donald Trump (C) and First Lady Melania Trump arrive for the Governors’ Ball at the White House in Washington, DC on February 24, 2019. (Photo credit: MANDEL NGAN/AFP/Getty Images)

First lady Melania Trump listens as U.S. President Donald Trump (not pictured) speaks at the Governors' Ball, in the State Dining Room of the White House, in Washington, U.S., February 24, 2019. REUTERS/Al Drago

First lady Melania Trump listens as U.S. President Donald Trump (not pictured) speaks at the Governors’ Ball, in the State Dining Room of the White House, in Washington, U.S., February 24, 2019. REUTERS/Al Drago

The first lady looked just as gorgeous as ever in the button-up collared top that she paired with flowing pants as she joined President Donald Trump in the State Dining Room for the annual celebration as they hosted many of the nation’s governors.  (RELATED: Ivanka Turns Heads In Gorgeous Yellow Plaid Skirt Suit)

There were not a lot of pictures that surfaced from the ball, but lucky for us, a handful of snap shots of FLOTUS’s outfit were shared on social media. (RELATED: Ivanka Turns Heads In Yellow And Black Floral Dress During Munich Trip)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Melania Trump (@elegant_melania) on

At one point, POTUS took a moment to thank the first lady for the gorgeous event. (RELATED: Tiffany Trump Stuns In Sleeveless Black Dress At WH Christmas Party)

“I want to thank our first lady for having done — this is such a beautiful job. Melania, thank you very much,” Trump shared, per a White House pool report.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Melania Trump (@elegant_melania) on

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by First Lady Melania Trump (@flotus) on

The first lady’s incredible fashion sense is always right on with jaw-dropping looks she’s showed up in over and over again over the last two years. Some of those unforgettable outfits can be seen here.

Tags : donald trump governors ball melania trump
Loading comments...
© Copyright 2010 - 2018 | The Daily Caller