Melania Stuns In Sleeveless White Top And Black Pants Combo At Governors’ Ball

Melania Trump absolutely stunned Sunday when she stepped out wearing a sleeveless white top with black pants at the Governors’ Ball at the White House.

The first lady looked just as gorgeous as ever in the button-up collared top that she paired with flowing pants as she joined President Donald Trump in the State Dining Room for the annual celebration as they hosted many of the nation’s governors. (RELATED: Ivanka Turns Heads In Gorgeous Yellow Plaid Skirt Suit)

There were not a lot of pictures that surfaced from the ball, but lucky for us, a handful of snap shots of FLOTUS’s outfit were shared on social media. (RELATED: Ivanka Turns Heads In Yellow And Black Floral Dress During Munich Trip)

Thank you @POTUS & @FLOTUS for hosting us this evening at the @WhiteHouse. Marty & I appreciate your unwavering support of Georgia farmers & those impacted by Hurricane Michael. We look forward to working together for a stronger, more prosperous future for all Americans! #gapol pic.twitter.com/vj3XIQH297 — Brian Kemp (@BrianKempGA) February 25, 2019

At Governor’s Ball, @POTUS says he’s not removing sanctions on North Korea ahead of meeting in Vietnam. pic.twitter.com/2M1R0Xys04 — Ariella Phillips (@ariellaphillips) February 25, 2019

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Melania Trump (@elegant_melania) on Feb 24, 2019 at 6:21pm PST

At one point, POTUS took a moment to thank the first lady for the gorgeous event. (RELATED: Tiffany Trump Stuns In Sleeveless Black Dress At WH Christmas Party)

“I want to thank our first lady for having done — this is such a beautiful job. Melania, thank you very much,” Trump shared, per a White House pool report.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Melania Trump (@elegant_melania) on Feb 24, 2019 at 6:59pm PST

View this post on Instagram A post shared by First Lady Melania Trump (@flotus) on Feb 24, 2019 at 8:07pm PST

The first lady’s incredible fashion sense is always right on with jaw-dropping looks she’s showed up in over and over again over the last two years. Some of those unforgettable outfits can be seen here.