‘HOLD THE DATE!’ Trump Touts Major July 4th Celebration Coming In 2019

President Donald Trump kicked off Sunday morning with a big announcement — he’s reportedly planning a major 4th of July celebration in 2019.

“HOLD THE DATE!” he tweeted in all caps. “We will be having one of the biggest gatherings in the history of Washington, D.C., on July 4th.”

The event, according to the president, will be held at the Lincoln Memorial on the National Mall and is to be called "A Salute To America." And in addition to the usual fireworks displays and entertainment, Trump promised "an address by your favorite President, me!"

Trump recently canceled a similar event, his planned military parade — which was supposed to take place on Veterans Day of 2018 — over concerns regarding excessive costs. He had been angling for a military parade in the U.S. after watching a similar parade during his first official state visit to France.

