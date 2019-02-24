Trump Touts Meetings In China, Previews Second North Korea Summit

Virginia Kruta | Associate Editor

President Donald Trump spent Sunday morning reflecting on the success of ongoing meetings in China and looking forward to his second summit with North Korean leader Kim Jong-Un.

In a series of early morning tweets, the president questioned whether denuclearization was a possibility going into the second U.S.-North Korea Summit set to take place this week in Hanoi, Vietnam.

The president took a moment to reflect on the trade meetings that are still ongoing in China, also  noting that Chinese President Xi is fully supporting the summit between the U.S. and Chairman Kim of North Korea. (RELATED: Trump Bringing Big Bargaining Chip To Next Summit With Kim Jong Un)

U.S. President Donald Trump and North Korea's leader Kim Jong Un leave after signing documents that acknowledge the progress of the talks and pledge to keep momentum going, after their summit at the Capella Hotel on Sentosa island in Singapore June 12, 2018. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

U.S. President Donald Trump and North Korea’s leader Kim Jong Un leave after signing documents that acknowledge the progress of the talks and pledge to keep momentum going, after their summit at the Capella Hotel on Sentosa island in Singapore June 12, 2018. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Trump concluded by saying that he believes Chairman Kim understands that his way forward on the global stage does not involve achieving nuclear power.

Trump and Kim are set to meet on Wednesday in Hanoi, and the president hopes to move forward with increased pressure on putting a definitive end to North Korea’s nuclear program.

Follow Virginia on Twitter

Tags : donald trump kim jong un north korea u s summit vietnam
Loading comments...
© Copyright 2010 - 2018 | The Daily Caller