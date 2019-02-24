Trump Touts Meetings In China, Previews Second North Korea Summit

President Donald Trump spent Sunday morning reflecting on the success of ongoing meetings in China and looking forward to his second summit with North Korean leader Kim Jong-Un.

In a series of early morning tweets, the president questioned whether denuclearization was a possibility going into the second U.S.-North Korea Summit set to take place this week in Hanoi, Vietnam.

Very productive talks yesterday with China on Trade. Will continue today! I will be leaving for Hanoi, Vietnam, early tomorrow for a Summit with Kim Jong Un of North Korea, where we both expect a continuation of the progress made at first Summit in Singapore. Denuclearization? — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 24, 2019

The president took a moment to reflect on the trade meetings that are still ongoing in China, also noting that Chinese President Xi is fully supporting the summit between the U.S. and Chairman Kim of North Korea. (RELATED: Trump Bringing Big Bargaining Chip To Next Summit With Kim Jong Un)

President Xi of China has been very helpful in his support of my meeting with Kim Jong Un. The last thing China wants are large scale nuclear weapons right next door. Sanctions placed on the border by China and Russia have been very helpful. Great relationship with Chairman Kim! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 24, 2019

Trump concluded by saying that he believes Chairman Kim understands that his way forward on the global stage does not involve achieving nuclear power.

Chairman Kim realizes, perhaps better than anyone else, that without nuclear weapons, his country could fast become one of the great economic powers anywhere in the World. Because of its location and people (and him), it has more potential for rapid growth than any other nation! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 24, 2019

Trump and Kim are set to meet on Wednesday in Hanoi, and the president hopes to move forward with increased pressure on putting a definitive end to North Korea’s nuclear program.

