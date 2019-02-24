Unfake The News: Andrew McCabe Is Misleading America And The Media Is Giving Him A Pass

In this week’s edition of Unfake The News, The Daily Caller’s editorial director Vince Coglianese makes the case that President Donald Trump was actually “encouraging” justice rather than obstructing it when he participated in that now infamous interview with NBC’s Lester Holt in May 2017.

In addition to playing the short snip from the interview that Trump’s attackers’ focus on, Coglianese played part of the “little noticed” extended version. In it, the president’s own words make it “obvious” that he wanted the “Russia investigation to continue,” Coglianese noted.

“It’s totally exculpatory,” said Coglianese, but the “NBC interview has been used as the basis for attacking the president for so-called obstruction of justice for two years.”

Yet, Andrew McCabe “relied” on that interview to launch his counter-investigation into the president of the United States.

“Unfake the News” is a Daily Caller program dedicated to debunking the mainstream media narratives that dominate our news cycle.

That’s where The Caller’s Vince Coglianese steps in to cut through the PC bull. Each week, Vince takes a closer look at how cable news outlets are telling the top story and then gives you his own unadulterated take.

This is “Unfake the News.”