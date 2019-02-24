Check Out These Unforgettable Looks From The 2019 Oscars

Spring definitely sprung early Sunday when the stars hit the red carpet at the 91st Academy Awards at the Dolby Theaters in Los Angeles.

Celebrities like Emilia Clarke, Constance Wu, Tina Fey and Charlize Theron were truly amazing as they shined in colorful full-length gowns that definitely turned heads.

So many ladies stood out. There was Regina King, Megan Good and Lady Gaga–who once again wowed.

Not to mention Jennifer Lopez, who always looks amazing, and Brie Larson who stepped out in shiny metallic floor-length numbers that stunned the crowd.

We would also be remiss not to highlight Amy Adams, who won the night in our minds, in a form-fitting strapless white sparkling gown that was pure Hollywood.

But you don't have to take our word for it. Check out this list of the hottest and most unforgettable looks of the night and let us know if you agree.

It was definitely a night for the books!