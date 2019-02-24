Victoria’s Secret Angels Will Appear On ‘Family Feud’

Several Victoria’s Secret Angels will be making an appearance on “Family Feud” sometime in the near future.

Sara Sampaio posted a photo of herself from the set, and she was with Josephine Skriver, Jasmine Tookes, Martha Hunt and Lais Ribeiro.

She didn't reveal when the episode would air, but said they would be going against people from "The Bachelor" in a celebrity episode.

Ladies and gentlemen, "Family Feud" just became required viewing. There is no shot that I'm not watching with that lineup.

Skriver, Hunt, Ribeiro, Tookes and Sampaio? Yeah, you can go ahead and sign me up immediately.

I'd watch it with just one of them on the show. Having all five of them on means it's time to clear my schedule. There's not a chance in hell that I'd miss them putting on a show.

It’s just not going to happen.

I’ll be watching updates on this one like a hawk. I’ll make sure to let all you know whenever it’ll air once I get the info.

There’s no chance that I’d risk any of you missing out.

