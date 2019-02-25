Alliance Of American Football Sued By Robert Vanech Over Ownership Claims

The Alliance of American Football has more problems on its hands.

Darren Rovell reported Monday that Robert Vanech was suing the league, claiming that he originally came up with the idea and had a “handshake agreement” with founder Charlie Ebersol.

He’s suing for money and to get “his name” as part of the league’s history.

The AAF just can’t seem to get away from trouble. First, they didn’t pay players on time, the league gets a massive infusion of cash, the Orlando Apollos couldn’t practice in Orlando for worker’s comp. legal reasons and now the league is just being straight up sued. (RELATED: San Diego Fleet Quarterback Phillip Nelson Completes No-Look Heave Of A Pass)

I was hoping the play on the field would be entertaining. It turns out all the stuff off of the field might be even more entertaining and electric. Missed paychecks and lawsuits!

Sign me up!

The fact the AAF is getting sued might not be all bad. It proves there’s likely something worth suing for and the league will be a success in the end.

At least that’s how Erlich Bachman would try to spin it.

Anybody who says they’re not highly-entertained by this league is simply lying to you. It’s nonstop chaos, and it’s football.

Chaos and football are coming together all year! What more could you want?

I can’t wait to see what wild turn the AAF takes next. I have no doubt that I’ll be following along nonstop.

