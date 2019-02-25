Ariana Grande Says She’s Headed Back To Manchester For Show Two Years After Bombing

Ariana Grande is headed back to Manchester, England, for a pride show two years after a terrorist attack at her show in the city that killed 22 people.

"Manchester babes, I'm so thrilled to be headlining pride my heart. I can't wait to see [you] and I love u so so much," the 25-year-old singer tweeted Monday to her millions of followers.

When a follower asked her about doing an actual tour date in the northwestern English city, the "Thank U, Next" hitmaker hinted that she's working on something.

"We are still working on something a little more special for you guys," Grande wrote. "It takes a while to put these things together, but hopefully I can tell you when I see you at pride. I love u. Hope that's alright."

It all comes on the heels of reports that the "God Is A Woman" singer would be headlining the show Aug. 25th, per USA Today.

"We're truly honored to be welcoming Ariana [Grande] back to the city to help us celebrate LGBT+ life," Chief executive Mark Fletcher shared.

On May 22, 2017, a suicide bomber blew himself up at the Manchester Arena as fans were exciting Grande’s concert. Two weeks later she returned to the city along with other performers and put on a benefit concert called “One Love Manchester” to help raise funds for the victims and families of the attack.