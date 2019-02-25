Ariana Grande Steals Most Followed Woman Title On Instagram From Selena Gomez

Ariana Grande is having a great month and broke another record Monday, this one previously owned by Selena Gomez for most followed woman on Instagram.

The 25-year-old singer nabbed the crown from the “Wolves” singer sometime in the afternoon when Grande’s follower number hit 146,286,173 compared to Gomez’ at 146,267,801, according to E! News. (RELATED: 24 Reasons To Wish Ariana Grande A Happy 24th Birthday [SLIDESHOW])

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ariana Grande (@arianagrande) on Feb 24, 2019 at 10:26am PST

It comes at a time when the “Thank U, Next” hitmaker has been breaking all kinds of records in the music business following reports last week that she topped the Billboard’s Top 100 with her three hits. They were “7 Rings,” “Thank U, Next” and “Break Up With Your Girlfriend, I’m Bored.” It was a feat not yet accomplished since the legendary Beatles did so back in 1964 when they claimed the top five spots on the Billboard. (RELATED: Ariana Grande Unrecognizable In Her Latest Magazine Spread)

The “God Is A Woman” singer has had 13 million more people add her to their feed in the last four months, per Billboard magazine.

In comparison, the “Back To You” hitmaker has been much less visible on the site after announcing back in September she was taking a break from social media following reports that she had entered a treatment facility to deal with mental issues. (RELATED: Ariana Grande Reveals One Version Of ‘Thank U, Next’ Was For Marrying Pete Davidson)

“As much as I am grateful for the voice that social media gives each of us, I am equally grateful to be able to step back and live my life present to the moment I have been given,” Gomez shared ahead of her break. “Kindness and encouragement only for a bit! Just remember: negative comments can hurt anybody’s feelings.”

The pop star previously held the title of the most-followed person on the site until October when soccer star Cristiano Ronaldo past her up, according to Elle magazine. He currently has 155 million followers.