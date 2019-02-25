Awkwafina Takes Shot Out Of Tequila-Filled Purse Flask During 2019 Oscars

“Crazy Rich Asians” star Awkwafina dazzled the red carpet in a beautiful periwinkle pantsuit and surprised everyone by taking a shot out of a tequila-filled flask-clutch.

The rapper was seen sipping on this particular flask-clutch on her way into the Oscars. During an interview with “Jimmy Kimmel Live’s” Guillermo Rodriguez, the star takes a sip from the clutch and responds, “That’s tequila.”

However, her clutch in the photos doesn’t match the one in the video, so I’m not sure that the tequila-filled clutch belonged to her.

Although “Crazy Rich Asians” missed a nomination for any category at the 2019 Oscars, the cast still showed up and rocked the red carpet. (RELATED: Watch Bradley Cooper And Lady Gaga Perform ‘Shallow’ At The Oscars)

Awkwafina is a legend now. I can only imagine how boring the Oscars would be to sit through if you weren’t nominated for a single thing. She did get to present an award at her very first Oscars appearance, so it’s still worth going. Being a little tipsy for it probably made the situation a whole lot better.

According to this Bustle article, celebs can drink at the Oscars. They just don’t have good access to alcohol because the bar is outside the theater. I’m thinking the Academy Awards might be a little more fun to watch if they could easily get more booze.