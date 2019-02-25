Bernie Sanders On Trump Supporters: ‘Their Standard Of Living Is Going Down’

Independent Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders revealed his thoughts on the people that support President Donald Trump during his Monday night town hall on CNN.

WATCH:

“I’m not going to say that within Trump’s camp there aren’t some people who are racists and sexists. There are. We have seen that. But I don’t believe that is the case for most of those folks,” Sanders began. “Many of these people are people that worked hard their entire lives and their standard of living is going down. In many cases, they’re making less today than they did 30 or 40 years ago.”

“They’re looking at their kids and they’re seeing that their kids will have a lower standard of living than they do. In fact, in many rural communities in America, if you can believe it, life expectancy is going down,” he continued. “Opioid epidemic. What doctors call the ‘diseases of despair’: heroin, opioid, suicide, alcoholism—serious problems all over those communities.” (RELATED: Bernie Sanders, Climate Hawk, Spends Nearly $300K On Private Jet Travel In A Month)

Sanders added, “We have got to reach out to those people and we have stand with them for decent jobs, decent health care, decent education and I think we can win many of them over.”

After Sanders announced his candidacy for the Democratic nomination, Trump said, “Personally, I think he missed his time … but I like Bernie.”

