Ivanka Trump Wows In Red Jacket And Black Pants Combo At WH Event

Ivanka Trump absolutely got everyone’s attention Monday when she stepped out in a bright red blazer jacket and pants combo at the White House, during a meeting with the nation’s governors.

The first daughter looked just as gorgeous as ever in the bright long-sleeve coat that she paired with a black turtleneck, as she gathered with governors for a business session in the State Dinning Room. (RELATED: Ivanka Turns Heads In Gorgeous Yellow Plaid Skirt Suit)

She completed the great look with loose hair, black pants and black high heels. (RELATED: Celebrate Melania’s Birthday With Her Greatest Looks As First Lady [SLIDESHOW])

A short time later, Trump shared a few more snaps from the day in the very fashionable look. (RELATED: Tiffany Trump Stuns In Sleeveless Black Dress At WH Christmas Party)

“Historic low unemployment rates have created opportunity for millions of Americans. A record 73% of people who previously were out of work and not looking for a job, came OFF of the sidelines and into the workforce in Q4 2018. This is the highest share of people entering our labor force from the sidelines EVER,” the first daughter captioned her post.

“Today we met with the Nation’s Governors to discuss how we can work together to ensure all students + workers have the skills needed to fill the 7.3 million job openings! #NGA #WorkforceDevelopment,” she added.

