Ivanka Trump Wows In Red Jacket And Black Pants Combo At WH Event

Ivanka Trump absolutely got everyone’s attention Monday when she stepped out in a bright red blazer jacket and pants combo at the White House, during a meeting with the nation’s governors.

Maryland Governor Larry Hogan speaks with Ivanka Trump during the 2019 White House Business Session with the Nation‚Äôs Governors, in State Dining Room at the White House on February 25, 2019 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Mark Wilson/Getty Images)

White House Advisor Ivanka Trump smiles as US President Donald Trump speaks during the 2019 White House business session with governors in the State Dining Room of the White House in Washington, DC on February 25, 2019. (Photo credit: MANDEL NGAN/AFP/Getty Images)

The first daughter looked just as gorgeous as ever in the bright long-sleeve coat that she paired with a black turtleneck, as she gathered with governors for a business session in the State Dinning Room.  (RELATED: Ivanka Turns Heads In Gorgeous Yellow Plaid Skirt Suit)

White House Advisor Ivanka Trump is seen during the 2019 White House business session with governors in the State Dining Room of the White House in Washington, DC on February 25, 2019. (Photo credit: MANDEL NGAN/AFP/Getty Images)

She completed the great look with loose hair, black pants and black high heels. (RELATED: Celebrate Melania’s Birthday With Her Greatest Looks As First Lady [SLIDESHOW])

White House senior advisor Ivanka Trump is applauded as she attends a meeting between U.S. President Donald Trump and U.S. Governors at the White House in Washington, U.S., February 25, 2019. REUTERS/Jim Young

A short time later, Trump shared a few more snaps from the day in the very fashionable look. (RELATED: Tiffany Trump Stuns In Sleeveless Black Dress At WH Christmas Party)

“Historic low unemployment rates have created opportunity for millions of Americans. A record 73% of people who previously were out of work and not looking for a job, came OFF of the sidelines and into the workforce in Q4 2018. This is the highest share of people entering our labor force from the sidelines EVER,” the first daughter captioned her post.

“Today we met with the Nation’s Governors to discuss how we can work together to ensure all students + workers have the skills needed to fill the 7.3 million job openings! #NGA #WorkforceDevelopment,” she added.

 

Her fashion sense is always terrific and has been documented numerous times. Check out some of those unforgettable looks here.

