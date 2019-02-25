Kyler Murray Confirms Commitment To Football, Says Telling The A’s Was ‘Tough’

Kyler Murray made it clear that he’s not changing his mind about choosing football.

After seemingly months of deliberation, Murray chose to enter the NFL draft and not join the Oakland A’s after being a first-round pick in the MLB draft in 2018. He’s not backing away from his choice.

“I mean, they can hold out all the hope they want to. I’m going to play football,” the Oklahoma Heisman winner told the media Saturday, according to ESPN.

He also added that it was “tough” to tell Oakland that he was headed to the NFL instead of playing baseball.

Just so that we’re all on the same page, Murray going to the NFL is 100-percent the correct choice. As a quarterback in pro football, the ceiling for immediate earnings as a first-round pick and in future contracts is a lot higher than in baseball. (RELATED: Jon Gruden Sounds Very Impressed By Kyler Murray, Isn’t Worried About His Size)

If Murray believes he’s going in the first round, which I think he will, then he has to choose football. It’s really that simple.

It’s without a doubt the best decision from a contract value and marketability perspective.

I can’t wait to see what the Oklahoma legend does in the NFL. Everybody just wants to talk about his height, but he’s a proven winner with insane skills.

At the end of the day, that matters a lot more than how tall he is. If I was a betting man (I am), I’d bet that the Heisman winner has a very solid pro career.

