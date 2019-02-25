Mel B Criticizes Lady Gaga for Oscars Performance With Bradley Cooper

Everyone is talking about the 2019 Oscars performance between Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper, but not everyone has good things to say about it.

Spice Girls singer Mel B slammed the duo for their steamy performance during an interview on “Good Morning Britain” Monday.

Mel B spoke to Piers Morgan about the performance saying, “See, I felt so uncomfortable for Bradley’s girlfriend, oh my gosh.”

Morgan followed by saying, “It was the look of love, wasn’t it?”

Cooper’s girlfriend, Irina Shayk, watched from her seat in the audience as Gaga and Cooper sat a little too close for comfort and stared into each other’s eyes during the love ballad “Shallow.” (RELATED: Watch Bradley Cooper And Lady Gaga Perform ‘Shallow’ At The Oscars)

Mel B also noted, “I would like to think it’s a part of the whole performance because there’s a women’s code and, hopefully, that’s not … hopefully, it’s only professional.”

Gaga won the award for Best Original Song at the Academy Awards with “Shallow” and thanked Cooper during her acceptance speech saying, “Bradley, there is not a single person on the planet that could have sung this song with me but you. Thank you for believing in us, thank you so much.”

This intimate performance at the Oscars is Gaga’s first appearance since breaking off her engagement with Christian Carino.