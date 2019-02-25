Listen To Your Favorite Vinyl Anywhere With The World’s Smallest Record Player

Music technology has evolved drastically over the last couple decades. Just because the way we share music has changed doesn’t mean we can’t experience moments of nostalgia. Take a step back and relive those glorious days of vinyl with the RokBlok: The World’s Smallest Wireless Record Player.

RokBlok is not only the smallest wireless record player on the market, its also one of the cheapest

The RokBlok combines the best of both worlds. Advanced in technology has allowed us to create a music-playing device that’s extremely portable. In fact, the whole thing is just 2” x 4” long, which means you can bring it literally anywhere. At the same time, the RokBlok is able to play all your favorite records through a built-in speaker. All you have to do is place the RokBlok on a record and raise the control lever to start playing.

The RokBlok has received much praise from Business Insider, TechCrunch, Mashable, and many other reputable publications. According to Business Insider, “Replaying your favorite vinyl has never been easier.”

Play vinyl records like never before with the RokBlok: The World’s Smallest Wireless Record Player. It’s yours for the low price of $99.

