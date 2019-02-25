Milwaukee Brewers Affiliate Carolina Mudcats Will Play Games As The ‘Micro Brews’

The Carolina Mudcats are pulling off a fun promotion this upcoming season.

According to Darren Rovell, the Brewers minor league affiliate team will play four games as the “Micro Brews.” You can check out photos of their uniforms below. (SLIDESHOW: These Are The Hottest Women On Instagram)

The Brewers minor league affiliate @CarolinaMudcats will play four games this season as the “Micro Brews.” pic.twitter.com/agPyiehbbp — Darren Rovell (@darrenrovell) February 23, 2019

I’m not a huge baseball guy, but I’m all in on this from the Mudcats. Anytime you have the opportunity to mix beer into a team’s name, you just have to do it. That’s what America is all about.

We didn’t overthrow the British so that we couldn’t incorporate booze into the names of our sports teams. That’s what freedom is all about.

I don’t think I’ve ever been to Carolina in my life, but I might just have to go in order to show my solidarity with an organization making their name all about beer.

Now, the only thing that could make this better is if the team name was going to be “Macro Brews.” We all know that nobody really enjoys microbrews. Nobody being honest with themselves, anyways. We’re here for Miller Lite and beers like that.

You know what they have to do if they win all four of these games? They just have to stick with the name until the end of the line. That’s just the way sports works.

Once you find something that helps you hit a groove, you can’t ever change it. Here’s to a 4-0 run that is going to be fueled by copious amounts of alcohol!

Follow David Hookstead on Twitter