Gambling Rumor About Who Would Win Best Director Reportedly Originated At College Campuses

Lauryn Overhultz | Columnist

New Jersey is the only state that allowed people to place bets on the 91st Academy Awards.

A gambling rumor leaked prior to the Awards show said that Yorgos Lanthimos was going to win Best Director for “The Favourite.” According to The Action Network, the director’s odds were as high as 45-1 and, after the rumor gained traction, dropped as low as 5-1.

As the rumor became more widespread, people were allegedly opening accounts just to place bets on the director. The Action Network said FanDuel, a popular sports betting app available in New Jersey, tweeted Sunday morning that Yorgos Lanthimos had been taken off the board. (RELATED: Mel B Criticizes Lady Gaga For Oscars Performance With Bradley Cooper)

This came after they received an influx of similar bets placed on the director.

The Action Network wrote that someone reached out to the site claiming the rumor originated from “a frat kid” at Penn State whose father has major Hollywood connections. Another source said it started at the University of Richmond where a student found out the information from an aunt who is on the Academy.

Despite the rumors, “Roma” director Alfonso Cuaron won Best Director Sunday night.

Tags : gambling oscars penn state university
Loading comments...
© Copyright 2010 - 2018 | The Daily Caller