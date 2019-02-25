PREVIEW: Wisconsin Needs A Big Win Against Indiana Tuesday Night

The Wisconsin Badgers need to take care of business Tuesday night against Indiana.

My squad is sitting at 19-8, and we all know 20 wins is the tournament benchmark that pretty much secures you a spot in the dance.

With a win tonight, there will no longer be any doubt at all about whether or not we’ll have our ticket punched in March. There’s really not any doubt right now, but with four games remaining, we want to zip it up as quickly as we can.

That’s what my Badgers are going to do when they go on the road against Indiana. The Hoosiers are way more talented than their sub-.500 record would indicate.

Trust me, I don’t want to be playing the Hoosiers. They might have lost more games than expected, but they can hang with anybody. They were 12-2 at one point this season, and even beat Michigan State before the wheels completely fell off. (RELATED: Wisconsin Beats Nebraska 62-51, Khalil Iverson Throws Down Another Monster Dunk)

Again, going on the road to Assembly Hall doesn’t exactly make me feel giddy, but we’re not backing down.

We need to put on a dominating performance, leave with a win and erase any level of doubt that might exist about how talented we are.

There have been a few rough moments this season, but I think they’re behind us. Now, we’re focused on everything to the front, and that includes the journey through March to a championship.

Let’s get after it, gentlemen!

Make sure to tune in at 9:00 p.m. EST on ESPN to catch all the action.

