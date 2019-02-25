Sasse: The Dems ‘Constantly Lied’ About The Born-Alive Abortion Bill

Republican Nebraska Sen. Ben Sasse accused the Democrats that voted against “The Born-Alive Survivors Protection Act” of lying about the bill, during a Monday night interview with Fox News’ Martha MacCallum.

The bill, which would have ensured that babies who survive abortions are given medical attention, failed to pass the U.S. Senate on Monday, with a vote of 53 to 44.

WATCH:

“I do feel strongly about this. This is about the most simple thing you can say, which is that a baby is a baby and they have dignity and they have worth. It’s not because they’re powerful, it’s because they’re babies,” Sasse began. “Today is a sad day in the U.S. Senate. I remain hopeful long-term because, ultimately, the United States Senate today could have a bunch of people, 44 of our members decided to try to stick their head in the sand and pretend that a baby isn’t a baby.”

“Were you surprised? Was there anybody who voted against this that you had spoken to who you thought maybe was going to be on board?” MacCallum asked.

“I’m surprised that all 44 people who voted no, frankly because the way this bill was characterized by the big abortion industry shows how desperate they are because they just lied constantly about the bill,” Sasse stated. (RELATED: Majority Of Democrats Sit During Trump’s Call For Ban On Late-Term Abortion)

“We heard, I think, six floor speeches from opponents of my legislation. And I think four of them were filled with this blatant nonsense that had nothing to do with anything that was in the text of the bill,” he continued. “So, I’m surprised that all 44 no votes condemning infanticide should be a unanimous vote. It should be a basic human rights issue.”

Follow Mike on Twitter