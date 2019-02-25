REPORT: Sean Miller, Will Wade To Be Subpoenaed In College Basketball Trial

Two of the best coaches in college basketball are expected to be subpoenaed in a federal basketball corruption trial later this year, according to a report from Yahoo! Sports.

LSU head coach Will Wade and Arizona head coach Sean Miller will be compelled to testify in the trial on Apr. 22. Both LSU and Arizona have been in the middle of the corruption scandal that has rocked the sports world for the past year-and-a-half. (RELATED: Why Is Anybody Surprised By Corruption In College Basketball?)

Sources: Representatives of Arizona’s Sean Miller and LSU’s Will Wade have been sent notice that they are going to be subpoenaed in upcoming federal basketball trial. With @DanWetzel and @YahooForde for @YahooSports. https://t.co/hohWftXxCA — Pete Thamel (@PeteThamel) February 25, 2019



The report states that both coaches “have long been known” to be on wiretaps talking to notorious sports agent Christian Dawkins, who was found guilty of felony fraud charges in October.

The report also reveals one very juicy nugget:

The impending subpoenas also increase the likelihood that those tapes would be played at trial, as defense attorneys are likely to want to walk the jury through the realities of recruiting in college basketball’s underworld.

Oh, boy. If those tapes are released, it has the potential to be the most explosive sports scandal in the history of college sports. It’s not just Wade and Miller, but coaches across the country have to be shaking in their boots right now.

Stay tuned for more coverage, because this scandal isn’t going away anytime soon.