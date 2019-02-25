Trump: U.S. Secured Release Of Citizen Danny Burch From Yemen

President Donald Trump announced Monday that Danny Burch, a United States citizen who was being held hostage in Yemen, has been released and reunited with his family.

“It is my honor today to announce that Danny Burch, a United States citizen who has been held hostage in Yemen for 18 months, has been recovered and reunited with his wife and children,” Trump tweeted. “I appreciate the support of the United Arab Emirates in bringing Danny home.”

…Danny’s recovery reflects the best of what the United States & its partners can accomplish.

Burch moved to Yemen in 2003 to work in the oil industry and live with his Yemeni wife and three children. He was allegedly kidnapped in “broad daylight” in 2017 after dropping his children off at school.

By securing Burch’s release, President Donald Trump has extended an already successful record on hostage negotiations.

The president was able to bring home three UCLA basketball players from a 2017 team trip to China after the players were accused of stealing designer sunglasses, Kim Dong-Chul, a Christian missionary in North Korea accused of espionage, and Pastor Andrew Brunson, who was imprisoned in Turkey for two years, among others. (EXCLUSIVE: Andrew Brunson’s American Pastor Describes Harrowing Turkish Courtroom Experience)

