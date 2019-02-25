VOTE: Who Is The Scariest Boss To Work With?

The way top celebrities and lawmaker bosses interact with their staff and handle situations is largely unknown to the public. When their management tactics are revealed, however, these bosses can have some terrifying workplace tendencies.

Starting in Hollywood, one of the scariest bosses is former Hollywood film producer Harvey Weinstein. Having been accused by more than “80 women of crimes ranging from unwanted advances to rape,” Weinstein’s downfall is considered the beginning of the #MeToo movement, according to CNN.

The media mogul has been accused of using his influence to sexually harass actresses and has been charged with five felony charges. (RELATED: There Are Rumors That Harvey Weinstein Is Quietly At This Huge Awards Ceremony)

Shifting to the government workplace, Congress houses some of the scariest bosses yet, specifically Texas Rep. Sheila Jackson Lee and Minnesota Sen. Amy Klobuchar.

In January, Jackson Lee was sued by a former staff aide who alleged that her termination was from threatening legal action against the Congressional Black Caucus Foundation, which Jackson Lee chairs.

The lawsuit was the second against Jackson Lee, whose behavior has been described as erratic and derisive. Over her more than 20 years in office, the Texas representative has had a staff turnover rate of 59 percent between 2001 and 2017. (RELATED: Congressional Bosses From Hell: Sheila Jackson Lee)

Similarly, Minnesota Senator and Democratic presidential hopeful Amy Klobuchar has a reputation of being an abusive boss to her staff aides. Procuring the highest staff turnover in the Senate, Klobuchar has thrown objects, such as a binder, and has berated her staff aides over email, according to a BuzzFeed report. (RELATED: Amy Klobuchar Ate A Salad With A Comb)

However, the trio are not the only ones called out for terrifying tactics. Donald Trump and Scott Rudin have been known for bipolar decision making that switches from impulsive to intuitive from day to day.

Additionally, some of the most terrifying bosses can be found in the kitchen. Fiery and explicit British cook Gordon Ramsay makes his living off of scaring his cooks in reality television shows and Paula Deen faced scrutiny for unexpectedly closing a restaurant without informing her workers. (RELATED: ‘N-word’ User Paula Deen Is An Obama Supporter)

