Another Week Of Strong ‘Bachelor’ Ratings, Gets More Than Six Million Viewers Again

“The Bachelor” ratings were released for episode eight and the show hit its season high for viewers.

The Hollywood Reporter wrote Tuesday that 6.71 million people tuned in for Monday night’s episode in which the women introduced Colton Underwood to their families in each of their respective hometowns.

This week’s number of viewers is up from last week’s 6.48 million viewers.

This week, “The Bachelor” only trails behind “The Voice” (10.75 million) and “The Neighborhood” (7.09 million), according to TV By The Numbers. (RELATED: ‘The Bachelor’ Draws Strong TV Ratings, Gets More Than 6 Million Viewers)

In Monday night’s episode, the girls got to shake things up and choose their dates for Underwood. He gets a town tour from Caelynn, goes to an etiquette class with Hannah G., is forced to sky dive with Tayshia and attempts to learn to surf with Cassie.

In addition, every single father that he meets seems to immediately dislike him. Shocker.

Also, update: Underwood has still not jumped over the wall as previewed in the first episode. It’ll have to happen soon though because the season is about to come to a close. There are only two more scheduled episodes.

Next week is the finale and the following week will be the “Women Tell All” episode. Most people will be highly anticipating the wall-jumping from Colton next week.