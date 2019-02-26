Celebrating Johnny Cash’s Birthday

Johnny Cash was born Feb. 26, 1932.

Tuesday would have been Cash’s 87th birthday. The legendary singer is one of the most renowned musicians in American music history. Cash’s biggest hits include “Ring of Fire,” “Men in Black,” “I Walk the Line,” and my personal favorite, “God’s Gonna Cut You Down.” (RELATED: Peyton Manning Sang Johnny Cash At A Pub In Ireland)

Happy Birthday to Johnny Cash, who would have been 87 today! (1932–2003) pic.twitter.com/N59VKl5JO9 — Classic Hollywood (@CHC_1927) February 26, 2019



Cash’s deep voice and sorrowful lyrics were the defining characteristics of his music. His humble Arkansas roots and time abroad in Germany during the Korean War influenced his career, and he never forgot where he came from.

Growing up in Alabama, Cash’s music had a major cultural impact on my surroundings. Cash’s music is like whiskey for the soul. His songs simply never get old. (RELATED: No, ‘Wheel Of Fortune’ Contestant, ‘I Have The Whine’ Is Not A Johnny Cash Song [Video])

While some have tried to emulate him, none have been able to match him.

Happy birthday, Johnny Cash!

You are missed, but you will never be forgotten.

