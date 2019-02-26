Former Chicago Bears Star Charles Tillman Joins The FBI

Former NFL superstar Charles Tillman has a new job, and this one comes with a gun and a badge.

A source confirms that the former Bears cornerback has graduated from the FBI’s training academy and is now working as an agent. Tillman could not be reached for comment. New FBI agents are placed in a two-year probationary period where they are often given a variety of experiences to show them the ropes. … Tillman earned a bachelor’s degree in criminal justice from the University of Louisiana-Lafayette before the Bears drafted him in the second round in 2003. He grew up in a military family — his father, Donald Tillman Jr., was a sergeant in the Army — and attended 11 schools from kindergarten through 12th grade.

My friends, this might just be about the coolest thing that I’ve heard in a long time. Imagine earning more than $50 million in the NFL, retiring and then choosing to become a government employee.

My guess is that his childhood dream was to always be in the FBI, but football had to become his first priority. After all, you’re not going to be making millions and millions of dollars as a federal employee. I can promise you that much. (RELATED: Watch 2018 NFL Season Recap Highlight Video)

However, once he had all his football money in the bank, he probably felt now was the time to chase a dream.

Imagine hearing a knock on your door and seeing Charles Tillman serving you a search warrant. I would legit think I was being punked.

There’s no chance in hell that I’d ever think a former NFL player wearing an FBI jacket at my front door was being serious.

Now, he unholsters his weapon and I’d probably take him serious very quickly.

Look at it this way. If you’re going to get arrested by the FBI, then you might as well get arrested by the man who is arguably the most famous FBI agent in the game right now.

It would make a fun story for you to tell all the other inmates in the federal pen. Major props to Tillman for staying active in retirement, and doing it in just about the most badass way possible.

