REPORT: Colin Kaepernick Wanted $20 Million To Play In The XFL

Colin Kaepernick reportedly wanted an absurd amount of money to play in the XFL.

According to Sporting News, the disgraced former NFL quarterback wanted $20 million to play in Vince McMahon’s restarted league. That’s a considerable distance away from the quarter of a million dollars QBs are expected to make in the XFL. (RELATED: Nike Sells Out Of Colin Kaepernick ‘Icon’ Jerseys)

For those of you who might have forgotten, this is the same insane salary demand that Kaepernick reportedly made in order to play in the Alliance of American Football (AAF). Obviously, that never happened. (RELATED: Should Colin Kaepernick Play In The Alliance Of American Football?)

The odds of Kaep, who infamously refused to stand for the national anthem, ever playing pro football again seem super slim.

He got a settlement from the NFL in his collusion case. The details haven’t been revealed, but you can bet he got paid a pretty penny to go away.

Why would anybody keep playing football if they’ve got money in the bank. Plus, we have no idea if he’s got any juice left in the tank. It’s almost like he’s making these insane salary demands because he knows they have no chance of being met.

If you’re a betting man, don’t bet on seeing him in the NFL, AAF or XFL anytime soon. It’s just not going to happen.

