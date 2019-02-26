Report: Demi Lovato’s Friends Worry That She ‘Can’t Be Alone’

Demi Lovato’s friends are reportedly worried about the singer because she “can’t be alone” and has recently cut people out of her life, similar to how she did after her drug overdose.

“Like she did after her overdose, she has fired everyone around her very recently and got rid of new friends in a drastic measure to save herself and sobriety,” an insider shared about the 26-year-old singer, according to RadarOnline.com Tuesday. (SLIDESHOW: These Are The Greatest Demi Lovato Photos On The Internet)

“She has her own apartment in the San Fernando Valley now,” the source added. “She is definitely out of her house. The apartment is her very own, and she is alone.”

The insider continued, “Demi is living alone which can be a bad thing because she can’t be alone and she becomes co-dependent.”

“When people heard she was dating Henri [Levy], they were shocked. No one knew,” an insider shared. “It was such a surprise, especially so quick after nearly dying and then trying to be sober when you aren’t supposed to date anyone.”

“It just has shown everyone that she simply can’t be alone,” the source added. “It’s like she doesn’t know how.”

It all comes on the heels of reports that the singer and Levy were seeing each other following her rehab stay last year, where they reportedly met.

Those close to the “Sorry Not Sorry” hitmaker are also reportedly worried about her having a relapse after nearly dying from a drug overdose last summer. It comes following her recent disappearance from Twitter following a backlash over her tweet about the meme’s mocking rapper 21 Savage’s arrest by Immigration and Customs Enforcement(ICE) for overstaying his visa.

The “Sober” singer later responded to the backlash and said her comments were completely misunderstood and she wasn’t mocking the singer and his recent situation.

“Wasn’t laughing at anyone getting deported. I know that’s not a joke … not have I EVER laughed at that,” Lovato shared. “The meme I posted/was talking about was of him being writing with a feather pen. Sorry if I offended anyone.”

“But it’s no excuse to laugh at someone’s addiction, let alone their OD,” she added.