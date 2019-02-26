Don Jr. Goes Tackles Social Media Censorship

Donald Trump Jr. discussed conservative censorship on social media during an appearance on “Tucker Carlson Tonight” Tuesday night.

“Do you think, you talked to a lot of Republicans in Washington, do you think they understand the threat of woke capitalism, the alliance between the activist left and big business that is shutting down speech?” Carlson asked. (RELATED: Twitter Censorship Should Terrify Everyone)

“I have a platform to actually do something about it. There are guys, Kevin McCarthy has been pretty vocal about it, but the reality is that nothing has changed,” Trump Jr. answered. “I put up an Instagram post two weeks ago about the Smollett thing because I had the gall to be a little bit cynical about the entire ridiculous situation that was laid out and Instagram just deleted it.”

As Trump Jr. noted, Instagram took down his post about Smollett “in error,” last week.

He continued:

I sort of responded in my normal fashion rather aggressively, saying what’s wrong with this here is the problem yada yada and I got inundated, Tucker. Hundreds of people sending me DMs, ‘Don, my account was shut down because I tried liking one of your tweets, or I tried liking one of your father’s Instagram post that was like him and his grandchildren, nothing even controversial, and time and time again, I’ve had to follow you, Don, three times in the last week because they keep on unfollowing you.”

“So free speech doesn’t mean anything if people can’t hear you speak. And this alliance between the activists left and big corporations is preventing people from being heard,” Carlson responded. “So it is, in effect, an attack on free speech. The media benefits from our freedom of speech. They are the prime beneficiaries of the First Amendment and yet, they don’t even cover it and places like CNN actually encourage companies to the de-platform voices they don’t think should be heard.”

“Again, I think the majority of the press are now left-wing activists, they are on the side of that. They are not on the side that is being stymied, they are not on the side that is being oppressed,” Trump Jr. added. “Guys like me, again, I can do this because I have a big platform, I have a big soap box, I can get it out there but some of the little guys, they can’t, they don’t have that ability.”

GOP spokeswoman Kayleigh McEnany has faced similar censorship issues with Instagram. She was asked to delete a post about Democratic Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren’s claims to Native American heritage.

