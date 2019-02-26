This Possible 2020 Democrat Wants To Do Away With The Electoral College

Possible 2020 Democratic presidential contender Eric Holder said on Twitter Tuesday that he supports a plan to create “real democracy” by doing away with the Electoral College’s process.

“A good reform measure to support,” Holder tweeted. “Change the Electoral College by having a state’s electoral votes go to the national popular vote winner — not the person who won the state. The candidate who gets the most votes — nationally — is elected. Real democracy.”

His tweet included a link to a story from The Hill about Democratic Colorado Gov. Jared Polis’s intention to sign a “bill aimed at bypassing Electoral College.” Holder has said he’ll decide in March whether to seek the 2020 Democratic presidential nomination, reported NBC News.

Holder is not the first voice on the left to call for an end to the Electoral College after President Donald Trump’s 2016 victory over former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton, who won the popular vote. (RELATED: Obamacare Is Approaching Its 10th Birthday. This GOP Rep Has A Plan To Lean Into Its ‘Free Market’ Aspects)

Democratic Tennessee Rep. Steve Cohen introduced a measure in January that would add a constitutional amendment to abolish the Electoral College. A 2017 Politico story called the Electoral College a “national security threat” and said “[t]he Founding Fathers never anticipated the rise of Facebook and fake news.”

If Polis’s plan goes through, Colorado will become the twelfth state to become part of the national popular vote interstate compact, according to The Hill.

“I’ve long supported electing the president by who gets the most votes,” Polis told The Hill. “It’s a way to move towards direct election of the president.”

