Former ‘Bachelorette’ JoJo Fletcher And Fiance Jordan Rodgers Tease Televised Wedding

JoJo Fletcher and Jordan Rodgers announced Tuesday they are beginning to plan their wedding on their web series “Engaged With JoJo And Jordan.”

Entertainment Tonight reported this announcement comes nearly three years after the couple got engaged on “The Bachelorette” back in 2016.

Fletcher noted during a Q&A that the duo would only be willing to have a televised wedding if “it was done the way we wanted it.”

There hasn’t been a televised “Bachelor” franchise wedding outside of “Bachelor In Paradise” since Jade Roper and Tanner Tolbert had their televised wedding in 2016 according to ET.

During an ET interview earlier this month one of ABC’s senior vice president, Robert Mills, discussed the possibility of another televised “Bachelor” wedding. He notes ratings is a big reason why not every wedding is televised. (RELATED: Another Week Of Strong ‘Bachelor’ Ratings, Gets More Than 6M Viewers Again)

“They definitely are hard sometimes from a ratings perspective, and you don’t want to cut the budget because you’re worried it won’t rate well,” Mills stated.

That honestly makes sense. Mills talks a lot about how men actually do make up a portion of “The Bachelor” franchise viewers and to televise a wedding isn’t really catering to that portion of the audience. However, I’d love to see a televised wedding. I’m just not sure I want to watch JoJo Fletcher marry Jordan Rodgers.