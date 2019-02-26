Milwaukee Bucks Star Giannis Antetokounmpo Leads NBA MVP Odds

Milwaukee Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo is the man favored to be the NBA MVP.

According to odds from Westgate, Antetokounmpo is at the top and is followed by James Harden, Paul George and LeBron James.

The Greek Freak is on fire right now. He’s tearing up the NBA, is just dominating his opponents and is now favored to walk away with the most important personal award in the sport.

It’s crazy how, a few years ago, nobody knew his name, and now he might be the most physically dominant guy in the game. (RELATED: Milwaukee Bucks Star Bullies Blake Griffin With Humiliating Dunk)

He doesn’t have LeBron James’ skill set, but he is just as physically gifted as the three-time NBA champion.

The superstar forward is just unreal once he gets into the open court. On the fast break, it’s just best if defenders get the hell out of the way.

You can’t stop the man once he takes off.

I really don’t even care about the Bucks but it would be pretty cool to see Giannis take the MVP. I guess we’ll have to see how it all plays out, but I like his odds.

