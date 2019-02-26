Katy Perry Reveals Orlando Bloom’s Helicopter Proposal And How Things Didn’t Go As Planned

Katy Perry revealed the details of how Orlando Bloom popped the question on Valentine’s Day, complete with how his helicopter proposal did not go as smoothly as he had hoped.

“It was very sweet. It was Valentine’s Day … we went to dinner and I thought we were going to go see some art after dinner but we pulled up to a helicopter,” the 34-year-old singer shared during her appearance Monday night on “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” (RELATED: Ryan Seacrest Gets Caught Making Bizarre Comments To Katy Perry On A Hot Mic)

WATCH:

“Very Bachelor,” the host replied and she agreed.

“Yeah. I’m glad I don’t have to go on that show now,” Perry replied, laughing. “It was really sweet. He asked me to marry him in a helicopter.”

“Actually the funny part is we had champagne in the helicopter and the [ring] box was in his pocket and he had written down everything he wanted to say on a note,” she added, explaining the note was meant to “divert” her attention so that he could get the ring. (RELATED: Katy Perry Accidentally Flashes ‘Idol’ Judges [VIDEO])

Perry continued, “So I’m reading [the note] but I’m hearing the champagne is broken and the bottle’s everywhere … he’s pulling out this box that’s too big for his coat pocket, rips his coat pocket and his elbow goes into the champagne.”

“And then we did land and it was like James Bond,” the “Roar” singer went on. “We landed on a rooftop [a building in downtown Los Angeles] and my whole family was there, and all my friends. He did so well.”

And about that very unique flower-shaped diamond engagement ring the 42-year-old actor gave her, the “Dark Horse” hitmaker admitted she “voiced” her “opinions.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by KATY PERRY (@katyperry) on Feb 15, 2019 at 2:07am PST

The comments come on the heels of reports earlier this month that the popular Hollywood duo were engaged with matching snapshots on Instagram showing off the rock.

As previously reported, she captioned her shot, “Full bloom.” while Bloom star captioned the same picture, “Lifetimes.”